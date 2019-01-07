Stratis (STRAT) Market Capitalization Achieves $108.14 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, Stratis has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00027069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and LiteBit.eu. Stratis has a market cap of $108.14 million and $1.77 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00023048 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004501 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00030682 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00010608 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00149033 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,162,725 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, HitBTC, Poloniex, Bithumb, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Bittrex, Crex24, Livecoin, Upbit, Cryptopia and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

