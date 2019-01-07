Sumo Group (SUMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

LON SUMO opened at GBX 129 ($1.69) on Thursday. Sumo Group has a 1 year low of GBX 96 ($1.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 120 ($1.57).

In related news, insider David Wilton bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £17,250 ($22,540.18). Also, insider Andrea Dunstan bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($39,200.31).

Sumo Group Company Profile

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

