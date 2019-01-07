Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) & GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG) Critical Survey

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) and GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.2%. GreenTree Hospitality Group does not pay a dividend. Sunstone Hotel Investors pays out 177.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sunstone Hotel Investors has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sunstone Hotel Investors and GreenTree Hospitality Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunstone Hotel Investors 0 7 1 0 2.13 GreenTree Hospitality Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus price target of $16.43, indicating a potential upside of 23.43%. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a consensus price target of $17.40, indicating a potential upside of 42.04%. Given GreenTree Hospitality Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GreenTree Hospitality Group is more favorable than Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Sunstone Hotel Investors and GreenTree Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunstone Hotel Investors 16.56% 7.84% 5.03% GreenTree Hospitality Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.1% of GreenTree Hospitality Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunstone Hotel Investors and GreenTree Hospitality Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunstone Hotel Investors $1.19 billion 2.55 $145.37 million $1.22 10.91 GreenTree Hospitality Group $119.59 million 10.40 $43.86 million N/A N/A

Sunstone Hotel Investors has higher revenue and earnings than GreenTree Hospitality Group.

Summary

Sunstone Hotel Investors beats GreenTree Hospitality Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of November 5, 2018 has interests in 22 hotels comprised of 11,176 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell. As of March 31, 2018, it had 26 leased-and-operated hotels and 2,328 franchised-and-managed hotels with 195,552 hotel rooms in 266 cities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a subsidiary of GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.