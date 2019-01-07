SVMK (SVMK) Shares Up 5.8%

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK)’s share price shot up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.84 and last traded at $13.40. 514,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 393,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SVMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Bank of America started coverage on SVMK in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on SVMK in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SVMK in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. SVMK’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SVMK Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 8,344 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $103,382.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 18,016 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $223,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,104 shares of company stock valued at $410,339.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth $56,572,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth $28,369,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth $13,866,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth $12,864,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth $12,023,000. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK)

SVMK Inc provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

