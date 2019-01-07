Swiss Re (SREN) Given a CHF 100 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been given a CHF 100 price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 120 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays set a CHF 100 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 98 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 103 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 99.86.

Swiss Re has a one year low of CHF 81.65 and a one year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

