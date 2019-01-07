SYMRISE AG/ADR (SYIEY) & Procter & Gamble (PG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Procter & Gamble and SYMRISE AG/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Procter & Gamble $66.83 billion 3.49 $9.75 billion $4.22 21.92 SYMRISE AG/ADR $3.38 billion N/A $305.48 million N/A N/A

Procter & Gamble has higher revenue and earnings than SYMRISE AG/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares Procter & Gamble and SYMRISE AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Procter & Gamble 15.10% 21.20% 9.18% SYMRISE AG/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Procter & Gamble pays an annual dividend of $2.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. SYMRISE AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Procter & Gamble pays out 68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Procter & Gamble has increased its dividend for 61 consecutive years. Procter & Gamble is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Procter & Gamble and SYMRISE AG/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Procter & Gamble 1 11 6 0 2.28 SYMRISE AG/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00

Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus target price of $90.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.69%. Given Procter & Gamble’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Procter & Gamble is more favorable than SYMRISE AG/ADR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.6% of Procter & Gamble shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Procter & Gamble shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Procter & Gamble beats SYMRISE AG/ADR on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirants and deodorants, and personal cleansing and skin care products under the Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Rejoice, Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, and SK-II brands. The Grooming segment provides female and male blades and razors, pre- and post-shave products, and other shave care products; and appliances that include electric shavers and epilators under the Braun, Fusion, Gillette, Mach3, Prestobarba, and Venus brands. The Health Care segment offers toothbrushes, toothpastes, and other oral care products; and gastrointestinal, rapid diagnostics, respiratory, vitamin/mineral/supplement, and other personal health care products under the Crest, Oral-B, Metamucil, Prilosec, and Vicks brands. The Fabric & Home Care segment provides fabric enhancers, laundry additives, and laundry detergents; and air care, dish care, P&G professional, and surface care products under the Ariel, Downy, Gain, Tide, Cascade, Dawn, Febreze, Mr. Clean, and Swiffer brands. The Baby, Feminine & Family Care segment offers baby wipes, diapers, and pants; adult incontinence and feminine care products; and paper towels, tissues, and toilet paper under the Luvs, Pampers, Always, Tampax, Bounty, Charmin, and Puffs brands. The company sells its products through mass merchandisers, e-commerce, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, wholesalers, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, high-frequency stores, and pharmacies. The Procter & Gamble Company was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

SYMRISE AG/ADR Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances. This segment's products are used by manufacturer of perfumes, personal care and cosmetic products, cleaning products, detergents, air fresheners, and oral care products. The Flavor segment develops, produces, and sells flavors and functional ingredients used in the production of foods, beverages, and health products. The Nutrition segments develops, produces, and sells functional ingredients and other solutions for use in foods, beverages, pet foods, aquacultures, and cosmetics. It operates in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Symrise AG was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany.

