Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2019

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.12. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $15.20.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.11% and a negative net margin of 3,185.75%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 33,892 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 394,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 161,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive or HR+, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative or HER2-, and breast cancer; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trial.

