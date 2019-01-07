Takeaway.com (TKWY) Given a €70.30 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) received a €70.30 ($81.74) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Bank of America set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Takeaway.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €59.07 ($68.69).

