TE Connectivity (TEL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) in a report published on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $92.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.27.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $74.33 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $69.84 and a fifty-two week high of $108.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,999,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,198,164,000 after purchasing an additional 340,661 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3,175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 159,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,005,000 after purchasing an additional 154,410 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 12,281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 359,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,573,000 after purchasing an additional 356,168 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

