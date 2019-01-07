Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Position Reduced by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,576 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $13,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,328,788,000 after acquiring an additional 135,484 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 17.7% during the third quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,650,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $705,199,000 after acquiring an additional 399,301 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 632.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343,305 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,914 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 52.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 955,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,230,000 after acquiring an additional 327,451 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $147,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFX. TheStreet upgraded Teleflex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teleflex from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.78.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Powell sold 5,200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.84, for a total value of $1,283,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,240.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benson Smith sold 9,332 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.06, for a total value of $2,221,575.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,542,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,580 shares of company stock worth $12,067,036. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX opened at $251.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.26. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $226.02 and a 1 year high of $288.78.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $609.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.05 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/teleflex-incorporated-tfx-position-reduced-by-teachers-advisors-llc.html.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.