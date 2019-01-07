Telefonica (TEF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Telefonica is successfully capitalizing on the opportunities in the digital world through several growth strategies to enhance its long-term prospects, while experiencing increased traction in the smartphone market. The company has significantly accelerated the deployment of ultra-fast networks. Continued rollout of fiber and LTE are set to drive growth. Lower wireless penetration rate in Mexico is likely to benefit Telefonica where it has considerable presence. The stock has outperformed the industry on an average in the past year. However, domestic competition remains a major hurdle for the company as unbundled local loop regulation is compelling it to make its network available to alternative providers, resulting in wireline telephony access erosion. Its high-debt laden balance sheet is also a concern. The company’s trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA ratio is above the industry’s tally implying that it is currently overvalued.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Telefonica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Telefonica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Telefonica to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

NYSE TEF opened at $8.77 on Friday. Telefonica has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter. Telefonica had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 7.25%. Analysts anticipate that Telefonica will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Telefonica during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Telefonica during the third quarter worth about $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonica during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Telefonica during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonica during the third quarter worth about $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

