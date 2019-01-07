Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BBBY. BidaskClub raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Wedbush set a $18.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.69.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.90. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $24.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,346,235 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $185,193,000 after purchasing an additional 138,648 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 178,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 63,865 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,346,235 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $185,193,000 after purchasing an additional 138,648 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 285,978 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

