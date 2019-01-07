Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy”

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) was upgraded by Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. UBS Group raised Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wedbush set a $65.00 price objective on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $42.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.66. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $65.73.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.03 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 97.08% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows and other accessories under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

