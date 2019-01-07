TENA Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 64.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. TENA has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $161,881.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TENA has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. One TENA token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00003266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and CPDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025250 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.02221696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00156174 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00211641 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025028 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000103 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025009 BTC.

TENA Token Profile

TENA’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol. TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling TENA

TENA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

