Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) vs. PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) Head-To-Head Comparison

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) and PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of PRA Health Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of PRA Health Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tenax Therapeutics and PRA Health Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenax Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A PRA Health Sciences 0 2 6 0 2.75

PRA Health Sciences has a consensus target price of $113.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.85%. Given PRA Health Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PRA Health Sciences is more favorable than Tenax Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tenax Therapeutics and PRA Health Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics N/A N/A -$8.83 million N/A N/A PRA Health Sciences $2.26 billion 2.53 $86.92 million $3.20 27.53

PRA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Tenax Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Tenax Therapeutics and PRA Health Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics N/A -84.45% -77.21% PRA Health Sciences 2.37% 25.75% 7.48%

Volatility & Risk

Tenax Therapeutics has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PRA Health Sciences has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PRA Health Sciences beats Tenax Therapeutics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc., a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services. It also provides strategic solutions, such as embedded, functional services provider, staff augmentation, and custom-built development solutions, as well as commercialization services; and early development services for Phase I and Phase IIa studies, and bioanalytical analysis. The Data Solutions segment offers data, analytics, technology, and consulting solutions to the life sciences market. Its services include targeting and compensation services, and pharmaceutical audit suite; brand analytics, managed markets, commercial effectiveness, and scientific studies/clinical hubs; and technology-enabled products and services. The company conducts clinical trials in the areas of pharmaceutical development, including oncology, central nervous system, inflammation, and infectious diseases. The company was formerly known as PRA Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Health Sciences, Inc. in July 2014. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

