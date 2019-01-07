TenX Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.71 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, TenX has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. TenX has a total market cap of $23.71 million and approximately $536,290.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00005144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Bithumb, Kucoin and Liqui.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025190 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.02 or 0.02208130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00156868 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00211381 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024964 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000104 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024964 BTC.

TenX Token Profile

TenX’s launch date was June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,347,861 tokens. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech.

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, COSS, Neraex, Bithumb, Livecoin, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, OKEx, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Gate.io, Bittrex, BigONE, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Vebitcoin, Liqui, Bit-Z, Kyber Network, Huobi, BitBay and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

