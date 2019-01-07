Teradyne (TER) Shares Up 1.9%

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) shot up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.24 and last traded at $31.70. 68,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,357,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on TER. Citigroup decreased their target price on Teradyne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Bank of America cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TER. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000.

About Teradyne (NYSE:TER)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

