Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) shot up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.49. 24,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 808,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.66.

Get Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $76.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.84.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.40% and a negative return on equity of 65.89%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 23,337 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 24,837 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,060,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 36,115 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 49,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/tetraphase-pharmaceuticals-ttph-shares-up-4-9.html.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is eravacycline, a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.