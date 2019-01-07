Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TXRH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse to $66.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

TXRH stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $53.05 and a twelve month high of $75.24.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $594.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.16 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

In related news, Director James F. Parker sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $264,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,660.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 10.0% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at $220,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of October 29, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 575 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

