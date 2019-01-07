Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several research analysts have commented on THR shares. SunTrust Banks raised Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Thermon Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

NYSE:THR opened at $21.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.62. Thermon Group has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $90.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermon Group news, Director Kevin J. Mcginty bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,998 shares in the company, valued at $353,555.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jay Peterson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,078.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 118,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 246,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 1,662.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.