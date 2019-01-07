Thingschain Hits Market Cap of $210,828.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 21% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Thingschain token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Hotbit. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $210,828.00 and approximately $192.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded down 25.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Thingschain Token Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network.

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

