TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $15.09 Million Stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,303 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $15,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,414,000 after purchasing an additional 670,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,083,000 after purchasing an additional 652,069 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 931.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,671,000 after purchasing an additional 274,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 370,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,378,000 after purchasing an additional 195,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 307,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,875,000 after purchasing an additional 133,838 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tina R. Schoner purchased 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.78 per share, for a total transaction of $42,071.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,071.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Oshkosh to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

NYSE:OSK opened at $62.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Oshkosh Corp has a twelve month low of $51.42 and a twelve month high of $100.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.35. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

