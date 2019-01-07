TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $15.16 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Atlassian worth $15,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $638,894,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 14.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,000,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 354.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,413,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 48.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,189,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,518,000 after acquiring an additional 716,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 319.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 915,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,018,000 after acquiring an additional 697,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $87.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,244.14, a P/E/G ratio of 74.90 and a beta of 1.96. Atlassian Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $98.21.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. BTIG Research raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-has-15-16-million-holdings-in-atlassian-co-plc-team.html.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.