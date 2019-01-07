TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $15.63 Million Position in Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,719 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $15,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 142.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,966,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,788,000 after buying an additional 1,153,941 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,256,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 390.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after buying an additional 415,203 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,160,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,647,000 after buying an additional 243,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 1,662.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after buying an additional 202,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Energizer from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Energizer to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $46.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $42.74 and a 12 month high of $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.64 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 549.70% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Energizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

In other news, CEO Alan R. Hoskins bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $60,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,071.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 26,360 shares of company stock worth $1,216,822 and sold 3,000 shares worth $180,570. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

