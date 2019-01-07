TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,275,988 Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (BSIG)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,275,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,822,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 383.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,091,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,939,000 after buying an additional 1,658,877 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $9,099,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 47.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,662,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,614,000 after buying an additional 536,958 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 33.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,504,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after buying an additional 378,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,896,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,715,000 after buying an additional 365,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSIG opened at $11.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $18.62.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 135.80% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

In related news, major shareholder Hna Eagle Holdco Llc sold 4,598,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $58,861,644.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Brightsphere Investment Group from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brightsphere Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

