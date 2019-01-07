Total (FP) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Total (EPA:FP) has been given a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FP. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. HSBC set a €62.50 ($72.67) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.50 ($72.67) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €61.15 ($71.10).

Get Total alerts:

Total has a 1-year low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 1-year high of €49.33 ($57.36).

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Further Reading: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.