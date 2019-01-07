Traders Buy Sempra Energy (SRE) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) on weakness during trading on Monday. $111.05 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $34.21 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $76.84 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Sempra Energy had the 9th highest net in-flow for the day. Sempra Energy traded down ($0.02) for the day and closed at $110.44

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $129.00 price target on Sempra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Sempra Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.05%.

In other news, Chairman Debra L. Reed sold 27,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total transaction of $3,199,560.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 145,256 shares in the company, valued at $17,024,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $554,905.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,651.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,349 shares of company stock worth $6,296,334. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at $103,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 151.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

