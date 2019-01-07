Traders Buy Shares of Alphabet (GOOG) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) on weakness during trading on Monday. $497.09 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $474.14 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $22.95 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Alphabet had the 30th highest net in-flow for the day. Alphabet traded down ($2.32) for the day and closed at $1,068.39

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,170.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,375.00 price objective (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,301.81.

Get Alphabet alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $745.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%.

In other news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,041.00, for a total transaction of $83,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,115.36, for a total value of $6,346,398.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,467,490.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,410 shares of company stock valued at $94,794,342. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111.1% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 95 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $116,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $138,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Traders Buy Shares of Alphabet (GOOG) on Weakness” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/traders-buy-shares-of-alphabet-goog-on-weakness.html.

About Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.