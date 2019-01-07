Traders Buy Universal Health Services (UHS) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $52.66 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $14.86 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $37.80 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Universal Health Services had the 19th highest net in-flow for the day. Universal Health Services traded down ($0.26) for the day and closed at $118.30

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.31.

The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 5.31%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 313.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 534,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $68,388,000 after buying an additional 405,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Universal Health Services by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,103,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,163,759,000 after purchasing an additional 31,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Universal Health Services by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 682,768 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,285,000 after purchasing an additional 367,453 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Universal Health Services by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 510,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,245,000 after purchasing an additional 25,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Universal Health Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 150,447 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

