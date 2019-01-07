Traders Sell Shares of Mastercard (MA) on Strength (MA)

Traders sold shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $162.44 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $246.20 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $83.76 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Mastercard had the 21st highest net out-flow for the day. Mastercard traded up $1.46 for the day and closed at $191.22

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Loop Capital set a $232.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $195.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.58% and a net margin of 35.88%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 4th that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,715,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $196.37 per share, with a total value of $486,015.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,011.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $7,141,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.5% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 81,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mastercard by 13.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,640,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $587,406,000 after purchasing an additional 310,839 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 16.8% in the second quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC now owns 171,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 9.3% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

