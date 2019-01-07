Travelers Companies (TRV) Price Target Cut to $119.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Travelers Companies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.25.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $118.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $111.08 and a 12-month high of $150.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $210,199.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,019.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,074,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,863,326,000 after acquiring an additional 65,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 81.5% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,118,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,062,000 after acquiring an additional 502,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

