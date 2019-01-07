Tristate Capital (TSC) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

TSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.75.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $561.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.96. Tristate Capital has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.64 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Analysts expect that Tristate Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tristate Capital news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $59,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James J. Dolan bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 16,300 shares of company stock valued at $394,456. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 2,571.1% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 12.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 4.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 60,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 3.8% during the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 95,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 20.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

