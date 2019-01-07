TT Electronics plc (TTG) Insider Acquires £9,900 in Stock

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) insider Michael Baunton CBE bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £9,900 ($12,936.10).

Shares of LON TTG opened at GBX 196 ($2.56) on Monday. TT Electronics plc has a 52-week low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 245 ($3.20).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 290 ($3.79).

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications worldwide. The company operates in industries where there are structural growth drivers, working with customers in industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation sectors. It designs and manufactures various products, including sensors, power management devices, and connectivity solutions.

