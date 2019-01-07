Tucows (TCX) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Shares of TCX stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. Tucows has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $637.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Tucows had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $83.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Allen Karp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $447,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $81,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,415,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $884,880. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCX. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tucows by 344.0% during the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Tucows by 39.1% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tucows by 57.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tucows by 55.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Tucows during the third quarter worth $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services, and Internet hosting and network consulting services.

