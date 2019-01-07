Twilio (TWLO) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $110.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Twilio to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.47.

Shares of TWLO opened at $88.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $100.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.62 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $70,002.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $1,492,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,365 shares of company stock worth $14,311,435. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

