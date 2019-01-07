Udg Healthcare (UDG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Udg Healthcare from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 765 ($10.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 812.33 ($10.61).

Shares of LON UDG opened at GBX 614.50 ($8.03) on Monday. Udg Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of GBX 690 ($9.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 963 ($12.58).

In other Udg Healthcare news, insider Myles Lee sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.71), for a total value of £35,400 ($46,256.37).

Udg Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

