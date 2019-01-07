Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $22.00 price target on shares of Umpqua and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of UMPQ traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,564. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $313.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 78.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,439,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,552 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,424,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,891,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,349,000 after purchasing an additional 962,010 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,905,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,666,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.