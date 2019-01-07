Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,621 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,642 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $15,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 22.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,439,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,950,000 after buying an additional 1,192,552 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the third quarter worth $21,424,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Umpqua by 103.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,891,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,349,000 after buying an additional 962,010 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the second quarter worth $14,666,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua by 10.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,623,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,619,000 after buying an additional 617,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $16.85 on Monday. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $313.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.50%.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Umpqua from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $22.00 price target on shares of Umpqua and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

