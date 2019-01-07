Universal Display’s (OLED) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $105.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $125.00.

OLED has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Universal Display from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Universal Display from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Universal Display from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Gabelli lowered Universal Display from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $175.00 target price on Universal Display and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.00.

Get Universal Display alerts:

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $83.07 on Friday. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $78.75 and a 12 month high of $209.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.18). Universal Display had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $77.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

In related news, Director Rosemarie B. Greco sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $342,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $970,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,016,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Universal Display by 37.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 6.2% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 13.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 13.8% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Universal Display by 0.4% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 182,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,528,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.