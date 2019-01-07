UTStarcom Holdings Corp (UTSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $5.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned UTStarcom an industry rank of 88 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UTStarcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UTStarcom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.34% of UTStarcom worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTSI stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. UTStarcom has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $96.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.69.

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. UTStarcom had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $52.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UTStarcom will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UTStarcom (UTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.