Value Line, Inc. (VALU) Holdings Reduced by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Value Line were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Value Line by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the period. 7.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Value Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

NASDAQ VALU opened at $25.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.02 million, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.67. Value Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $30.64.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.05 million for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 46.84%.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.

