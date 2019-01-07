ValuEngine Downgrades Covenant Transportation Group (CVTI) to Strong Sell

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CVTI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Covenant Transportation Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covenant Transportation Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Get Covenant Transportation Group alerts:

Covenant Transportation Group stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.24 million, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Covenant Transportation Group has a 12-month low of $18.13 and a 12-month high of $35.19.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $243.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.85 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Research analysts forecast that Covenant Transportation Group will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John A. Tweed acquired 21,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $448,161.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 46,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,843. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Tweed acquired 11,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $280,652.07. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at $546,264.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 51,887 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,606 in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 60,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers long haul, dedicated, temperature-controlled, and regional solo-driver services; long haul, regional, dedicated, and intermodal temperature-controlled services; and regional solo-driver and dedicated services.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.