ValuEngine Lowers Northrop Grumman (NOC) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NOC. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $280.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $346.00 to $318.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $347.06.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NOC opened at $247.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $223.63 and a one year high of $360.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $2.19. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 19.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

In other news, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total value of $2,747,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $427,855.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,685.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,530 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,557 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.6% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.8% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.