ValuEngine Lowers Teck Resources (TECK) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

TECK has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $35.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, October 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC restated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

NYSE:TECK opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.30. Teck Resources has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2,675.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 246.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.