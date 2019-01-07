Vanguard Group Inc Acquires 148,135 Shares of TELUS Co. (TU)

Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,688,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 0.95% of TELUS worth $209,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 50.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $33.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $38.20.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th were paid a $0.4158 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 10th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.79%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

