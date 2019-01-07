Vanguard Group Inc Decreases Position in Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE)

Vanguard Group Inc lowered its stake in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,108,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 10.18% of Hope Bancorp worth $211,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 27,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 124,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 521,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $12.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $19.86.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.01 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HOPE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Sandler O’Neill set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

In other Hope Bancorp news, COO David P. Malone acquired 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $50,301.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

