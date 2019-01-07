Vanguard Group Inc Has $218.76 Million Stake in Sprint Corp (S)

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,449,136 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,144,350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 0.84% of Sprint worth $218,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of S. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sprint in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sprint by 1,223.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 18,355 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Sprint in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Caption Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprint by 294.4% in the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprint during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $6.21 on Monday. Sprint Corp has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 88.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The cell phone carrier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sprint had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprint Corp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on S shares. ValuEngine upgraded Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.70.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Fisher sold 327,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $2,030,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,419,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,999,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 129,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $827,179.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

