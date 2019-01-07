Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Holdings Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 238,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of Verint Systems worth $9,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 99,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 851,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 5,675 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $261,787.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,334.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNT. BidaskClub lowered Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of VRNT opened at $42.21 on Monday. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $307.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Holdings Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/verint-systems-inc-vrnt-holdings-trimmed-by-renaissance-technologies-llc.html.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.