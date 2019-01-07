Verisign (VRSN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “VeriSign is benefiting from higher domain name registrations. Increased gross additions from North America and China-based registrars primarily drove new domain name registrations for .com and .net in third quarter 2018. Further, VeriSign raised its revenue guidance for 2018. Notably, per the recently amended cooperative agreement between the company and the U.S. Commerce Department, VeriSign has the flexibility to pursue with ICANN an up to 7% increase in prices for .com domain names in each of the last four years of each six-year period of the registry agreement. Moreover, the divestiture of customer contracts of its Security Services business to NeuStar will help VeriSign to focus on core operations. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, the negative impact of search engine adjustments on domain monetization remains a significant headwind.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Verisign from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Verisign from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Verisign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.80.

VRSN stock opened at $148.97 on Friday. Verisign has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $176.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Verisign had a net margin of 41.82% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $305.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisign will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Verisign news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $382,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,033,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $497,673.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,425,905.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 44.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,883,000 after purchasing an additional 54,837 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 32.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 22,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 10.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 4.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,137,000 after purchasing an additional 38,232 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

