Veritaseum One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.01 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $32.90 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for approximately $15.31 or 0.00379128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy, HitBTC, Fatbtc and LATOKEN. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009074 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025181 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.02194003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00155805 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00209368 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024932 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024956 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum’s genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, HitBTC, Tokenomy, Mercatox, LATOKEN and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

